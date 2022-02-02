VIDEO: Three deer spotted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three deer were spotted on camera in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Video shared to 22News shows two older deer and one younger deer walking across a yard around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Parker Street and Allen Street in Springfield. The deer paused for a bit in front of the camera and then continued to move forward.

According to Mass.gov, there are more than 95,000 white-tail deer in Massachusetts and they are an important part of the state’s ecosystem. Deer populations were historically controlled by mountain lions, wolves and humans but now-a-days it’s mostly moderated by humans. Without deer hunting seasons, deer can become overpopulated and severely degrade and negatively impact other animals and plants.