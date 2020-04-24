VIDEO: Trinity Health workers thank community for support during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Healthcare workers for Trinity Health hospitals have received outpouring support from the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trinity Health spokesperson Mary Orr told 22News, over the past six weeks people have sent food, supplies and notes of encouragement to let healthcare workers that they are thinking of them and praying for them.

First responders celebrated Trinity Health Of New England heroes by coming to their hospitals in full uniform, with lights and sirens to pay tribute to their colleagues.

“We are truly blessed to have the community behind us and we deeply appreciate their love and generosity,” Orr said.

The video shows Trinity Health workers saying thank you to the community for the support they’ve shown during this time.

“We here for the community and the community is here for us. We are all people caring for people and we are in this-TOGETHER,” Orr added.

Trinity Health manages over 10 medical facilities in the Hartford, Connecticut and Springfield area including the following:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield Providence

Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

