SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the sun came up Monday morning, the 22News Springfield live camera spotted two bald eagles perched on the top of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The two eagles could be seen sitting next to each other on top of the dome. They sat in the sun for a couple of hours Monday morning before flying off.

