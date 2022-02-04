VIDEO: Two foxes caught on camera in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The warmer temperatures this week made for a lot of wildlife being spotted in Springfield!

Christina Mercier in Springfield shared video with 22News of two foxes she caught on camera walking through her yard on Parker Street. However, this isn’t the first time she has seen these two. Mercier says they walk through her yard often to drink water from Loon Pond. She says one is a gray fox and the other is a red fox.

Credit: Christina Mercier

Several deer have also been seen in the Parker Street and Forest Park area this week. Video shared to 22News on Wednesday showed two older deer and one younger deer walking across a yard around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Parker Street and Allen Street in Springfield. The deer paused for a bit in front of the camera and then continued to move forward. Another photo was also shared of three deer in East Forest Park eating from a bird feeder.

If you have any video or photos of wildlife in your yard, you can share them to 22News by emailing Reportit@wwlp.com.