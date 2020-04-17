VIDEO: West Springfield police looking to identify men stealing tires

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that were caught on camera stealing tires at a car dealership.

West Springfield Police Department posted on Facebook, the two men in the video stole four tires from a new car at a dealership in West Springfield. They took off in a blue Ford Fiesta.

If you can identify the men, you are asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229, you may report information anonymously.