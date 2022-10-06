CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some wet weather over the last couple of days, the sun finally returned Thursday.

There has been quite a bit of rain recently in fact, last month it was over 5 inches of rain. So far this month at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee there has been 1.82 inches of rain. On average for the month of October, is 3.6 inches of rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor hasn’t changed much from last week. There is still severe drought in parts of Franklin, western Hampshire, western Hampden, and southern Berkshire Counties. There was some improvement in far western Berkshire County which is now abnormally dry.

Severe drought continues over eastern Massachusetts with extreme drought in the northeastern part of the state. It’s important to note that the recent drought monitor does not take into account the rain over the last couple of days.

Rainfall totals from Wednesday are reported below.

Hampden County

Southwick: 3.00″

Hampden: 2.18″

Brimfield: 2.24″

Tolland: 2.05″

Monson: 1.91″

Westfield: 1.80″

Longmeadow: 1.78″

Granville: 1.75″

Hampden: 1.75″

Holyoke: 1.68″

East Longmeadow: 1.68″

Wilbraham: 1.52″

Agawam: 1.42″

Westfield-Barnes AP: 1.32″

West Springfield: 1.25″

Springfield: 0.98″

Three Rivers: 0.27″

Palmer: 0.01″

Hampshire County

Plainfield: 2.08″

Easthampton: 2.07″

Westhampton: 1.77″

Williamsburg: 1.74″

South Hadley: 1.63″

Southampton: 1.31″

Granby: 1.27″

Northampton: 1.26″

Florence: 1.26″

Goshen: 1.25″

Belchertown: 1.13″

Amherst: 1.09″

Huntington: 0.95″

Ware: 0.74″

Hadley: 0.35″

Pelham: 0.03″

Franklin County

Conway: 1.25″

Shutesbury: 1.15″

Orange AP: 1.10″

Sunderland: 1.02″

Millers Falls: 1.01″

Ashfield: 0.95″

Leverett: 0.97″

Greenfield: 0.86″

Montague: 0.75″

Gill: 0.70″

Buckland: 0.70″

Bernardston: 0.68″

Shelburne Falls: 0.53″

Colrain: 0.19″

Charlemont: 0.10″

Northfield: 0.09″

Berkshire County