View Street Tavern in Chicopee to re-open with new restrictions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An embattled bar in Chicopee will soon reopen as a restaurant.

The new move follows dozens of complaints by neighbors. Thursday night, the city gave the owners the go-ahead to reopen, but not without restrictions.

It’s called the View Street Tavern because of its location. It’s tucked away on View St. in Chicopee, in a mostly residential neighborhood with a spectacular view.

But soon after opening, people who live nearby said their quiet neighborhood changed. Chicopee residents like Dave Desroches and Dorothy Silva said the restaurant is loud and often littered with garbage.

Silva told 22News, “It was a disaster. Loud cars, bottle-throwing, garbage thrown all over.”

Desroches told 22News that the tavern has been the only one to ever warrant a complaint about noise.

“Believe it or not, there’s been bars there – different names for some 30 years,” said Desroches. “I’ve been living there for 35 years almost. Never had a problem with the other bars.”

So now, the owners are promising things will change. The Chicopee License Commission voted unanimously to allow View Street Tavern to reopen under the condition it becomes a restaurant, not a bar or club.

Desroches and Silva said they think the change from restaurant to bar is for the better.

“I would definitely go. I would go and check it out. That’s what I was hoping for a year ago,” said Desroches.

Silva told 22News, “I watched them build it and they did a great job. And when they said a restaurant I said we could use it. It’s a great atmosphere overlooking the city. And I was hoping for that. But it didn’t turn out that way.”

For now, the business remains closed. The owners need to retrofit the space to accommodate food service.

They told the city that it could take up four weeks. The license commission warned that if they received more complaints once they’re back open – the city won’t hesitate to shut them down again.

View street owners didn’t want to go on camera – and their attorney said no comment when approached for an interview.