Vigil honoring Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veterans that died to COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People will be coming together Tuesday night at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to honor the veterans who lost their lives to the pandemic.

The vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. and is meant to reflect on the tragedy that took place at the Soldiers’ Home. It is being held by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, among other local unions, to honor the veterans who died after last year’s COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Since March 1st of last year, there have been 77 deaths of veteran residents who tested positive for COVID-19. According to MNA, Tuesday night is a time to provide support as well help heal those who have experienced trauma from the tragedy.

The unions will be joined by staff members and management, religious leaders, as well as family and friends. They will all come together outside on the grounds at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. There will also be several speakers followed by a 77-second moment of silence.