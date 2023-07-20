SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two years after his death, a vigil was held Thursday evening in remembrance of a youth services worker who died after he was assaulted.

James Hillman Jr. was 60 years old when he died weeks after he was allegedly attacked by a juvenile resident in June of 2021. At that time he was working as a staff member for the Department of Youth Services facility on Tinkham Road in Springfield where the incident happened.

We heard from Hillman’s loved ones, who are remembering him, and they have a message about stopping the violence. James’ sister, Linda Hillman, saying, “You don’t know how bad it hurts the family of the victim. You are not just hurting that person that you did violence to. But you are hurting a lot of people.”

His sister adds that her brother was passionate about his job and was proud of serving the youth within the Springfield community.