Villa Napoletana resumes business with new safety guidelines

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In order to meet state protocols, some restaurant owners had to renovate their property to create space for outdoor dining.

Villa Napoletana in East Longmeadow built a patio where their parking lot used to be. From the patio to the tables and chairs everything is brand new. The town told them on Saturday that outdoor dining was able to begin on Monday.

So all of that work was done in just over a day, but the restaurant said they were going to do whatever it took to re-open. Karyn Wesch of Villa Napoletana told 22News that restaurant staff feels lucky to be back in business again.

“A lot of people are just itching to get out of their house so when the federal government finally said let’s start opening up and towns are able to I think we are lucky that we are able to have a patio now,” said Wesch.

The patio is open every day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.