Vintage B-17 arrives at Barnes Airport in Westfield ahead of weekend tour

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A World War II vintage B-17 is on display at Barnes Municipal Airport in Westfield.

The B-17 arrived Sunday night, in advance of taking passengers on three days of flights over Barnes beginning Friday. Municipal Airport Manager Eric Billowitz told 22News, the early arrival will encourage many to view the plane on the ground.

“Great that they came early, we’ve had a stream of people come by standing right here on the observation deck at the airport,” said Billowitz. “It’s been wonderful.”

Pictures taken inside the B-17 show off the latest flight equipment that was recently purchased to replace the original 1940s equipment.

World War II ended before the plane could be deployed in 1945.