CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Join Melha Shriners Vintage Auto at their Car Show on Sunday in Chicopee to raise money for Shriners Hospitals.

The Massachusetts State Police will be bringing their Dodge Charger Cruiser along with the communities cars, trucks, and motorcycles. There will be two teams of MA State Police k9 demonstrations beginning at 11:00 a.m. and one of their helicopters might fly by. Granville police Chief Rick Rindels will be bringing his classic police Cruiser as well.

At the show, raffles, prizes, and awards can be found to help raise money for the kids at Shriners Hospitals in Springfield and Boston. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. at the Moose Family Center on Fuller Road in Chicopee.