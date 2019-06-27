Vintage clock and watch convention to be held on the Big E grounds this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to the 2019 National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors convention will find a large selection of vintage clocks this weekend at the Better Living Center on the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

A 132-year-old clock, part of a 500 clock collection, is selling for $3,500. Despite their age, these clocks are in perfect working order.

“This is a clock that was made it Germany or Vienna and was made around the 1880s,” Steve Sadowski said. “This was probably in a big symposium hall.”

Joe Morgan from Indianapolis has amassed a collection of 250 vintage clocks. He’d accept $2,700 for a rare 19th Century clock that was made in Boston.

But what is it that draws people to collect these rare and valuable clocks? “For me, it’s about the history and about the guys who built them years ago,” Morgan explained. “They’re one-hundred-plus years old and still operating today, very much usable.”

It’s more than just large clocks being featured at the convention.

A “compact,” French-made clock will sell for $250.

Taking place from Friday until Sunday, this is the first time the NAWCC national convention has been held at Eastern States Exposition in 39 years.

And these collectors would agree: it’s about time.