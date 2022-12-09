CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A little girl who performed during a holiday show in Chicopee was caught on camera looking for her family with an emotional response.

Chelsea Krow sent 22News a video of her daughter finding her family while on stage for a holiday show last Saturday. Emmy can be seen in the video scanning the crowd while on stage. You can hear her name being called by her family and she turns and looks, spots the family, lights up with a huge smile, and waves. An emotion of happy tears touches your heart as she sneaks a smile back at her family with a double wave.

The video was posted on TikTok Tuesday and has 15.4 million views! In an Instagram post, country-pop singer and songwriter Walker Hayes posted his reaction to the video on Thursday with a smile and #faceinthecrowd. His video received 25,640 likes. Walker Hayes had a number-one hit on the Hot Country Songs chart called “Fancy Like.”

Emmy’s mom told 22News, “we are so excited Emmy’s video is spreading so much love and positivity around the world! She is such a special little girl with a huge heart. The overwhelming response of how important is it to show up for the people we love, and how we all just want to belong is universal!”

Liz Montemagni, owner of Unity Dance Spectrum in Chicopee, puts on a holiday show every year so the little dancers could experience stage performance before their big show and spread the holiday cheer. “14 years later this video surely captures it!” Liz stated.

This was Emmy’s first performance on stage.