Viral video: Young boy plays piano at Savers in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A young boy has gone viral after a woman recorded him playing a piano at the Savers in West Springfield earlier this week.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Mandy Lynn said she was shopping at the Savers on Memorial Drive in West Springfield when she heard someone playing the piano. She said she continued to shop as the piano was being played until she made her way to the back of the store and realized it was a young boy playing.

Mandy said she was in disbelief.

“He plays amazing,” she stated in her Facebook post.

She said a woman at the store told her the boy comes in every day around the same time just to play the piano.

“Let[s] find out who this boy is and get him a keyboard or something,” Mandy said in her social media post. “One day someone will come [to] buy that piano what will he do then talent like that shouldn’t go to waste.”

Mandy told 22News the owner of the Springfield Conservatory of Music reached out to her after seeing her post, hoping to find the young boy and offer him some music lessons. 22News has reached out to the owner for more information but have yet to hear back.

We’ll continue coverage on this story and bring you the latest when we learn more.