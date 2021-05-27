Virtual after school program celebrates end of year for elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Virtual after-school programs became a staple for children during the pandemic but, students in Springfield had the chance to finally meet staff face to face.

The 21st CCLC Afterschool Program at Bowles Elementary School went virtual to keep students during COVID-19. Students and their families were invited to the school on Thursday for an end-of-the-year celebration.

“I felt, like the kids, that we just wanted to meet each other because there have been a lot of new faces this year, and I thought what better than having something socially distanced outside, the weather’s beautiful, and this is a great way to honor the families that have been dedicated and just give back to the community,” the Program Coordinator, Channing Calcasola, said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also attended the celebration, to congratulate students on their hard work.