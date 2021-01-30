Virtual event to be hosted on history of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wistariahurst Museum will host a virtual event on the history of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Holyoke.

On February 4, South Hadley native, historian and Parade Committee member, Abigail Scanlon will present the event live. The Holyoke Parade first began in 1952. Since that time, the event has grown into a highly anticipated celebration for the community.

The program is intended to be a safe event for those who continue to be socially isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is free, but registration is required as space is limited. For more information on this event or others offered by the Wistariahurst, click here.