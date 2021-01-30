Virtual event to be hosted on history of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
holyoke st. pattys parade tile_170697

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wistariahurst Museum will host a virtual event on the history of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Holyoke.

On February 4, South Hadley native, historian and Parade Committee member, Abigail Scanlon will present the event live. The Holyoke Parade first began in 1952. Since that time, the event has grown into a highly anticipated celebration for the community.

The program is intended to be a safe event for those who continue to be socially isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is free, but registration is required as space is limited. For more information on this event or others offered by the Wistariahurst, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today