Virtual Eversource meeting discusses Natural Gas Reliability Project

(WWLP) – Eversource hosted their first of two virtual Open houses Tuesday night surrounding their Natural Gas Reliability Project.

This project is drawing some pushback as it includes the construction of a new oil pipeline from Springfield to Longmeadow.

Environmental groups, and even State Representative Carlos Gonzales of Springfield, are worried about the risks a pipeline could bring to the region. Eversource says a pipeline is the best solution to keep customers energy needs met.

“The amount of demand to serve 58,000 customers far exceeds the ability of these alternative individually or even collectively to meet that demand,” said Shaela Collins, manager of Regulatory Policy at Eversource.

Representative Gonzalez confirmed he will be meeting with Eversource this Friday to discuss the pipeline and its possible impact on Springfield residents.