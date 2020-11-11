Virtual “Holiday Tour of Homes” annual fundraiser features 7 homes in Agawam and West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Holiday Tour of Homes” will be virtual this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual touring homes for the holidays that are decorated for Christmas will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield. Seven homes in Agawam and West Springfield will be featured on this year’s Virtual “Holiday Tour of Homes,” in collaboration with Rockstar Cinema Productions.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield, more than 650 tour-goers have spent the first Saturday of December touring the interiors of homes throughout the West Springfield and Agawam communities, for over the past 23 years.

The “Holiday Tour of Homes” will be available to those who make a donation and/or make a reservation for a private screening at Storrowton Carriage House. The virtual tour will be made available to donors on Saturday, December 5 to view from the comfort of your home on any day or time.

Emily Hannoush, experienced tour-goer and 2020 Host, says the fundraiser is very near and dear to her heart. “For more than 10 years, I have attended this event with my sister and mother as part of our annual Christmas tradition,” Ms. Hannoush remarks. “As lifelong West Springfield residents, Danny, Lucas, and I are very excited for the opportunity to show you our home as a way to give back to the community we live, work, and raise our child in.”

In Feeding Hills, Melissa Legalos and Frank Evangelista, are getting ready to celebrate their second family Christmas in their house. “Our home reflects our life; the perfect jumble of old and new,” says Ms. Legalos. “As we start off building a life here, we look forward to the traditions and the memories we’ll create in the years to come.” Ms. Legalos mentioned that she starts decorating early, and had put up a 10-foot Christmas tree before Halloween was over.

Holiday Tour of Homes

Kelly and Patrick Dunphy of Doane Ave, Agawam Emily and Danny Hannoush of Forest Ridge Road, West Springfield Tracy and Paul Bonavita of Quarry Road, West Springfield Rachelle and Ziad Hannoush of Bernie Ave, West Springfield Missy Legalos and Frank Evangelista of Spruce Circle, Feeding Hills Carlee Santaniello and Krysta Livingstone of Wolcott Ave, West Springfield Alison and Mike MacLeod of Harbey Road, West Springfield

To make make a donation online visit wsbgclub.org. Donations can also be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield at 615 Main Street, West Springfield, MA 01089. Please include your email address and preference of a DVD copy or link.

If you would like to reserve a table at Storrowton Carriage House for $35 per person on Saturday, December 5th for a private showing of the Tour video, including a gourmet meal, contact Sarah at the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield at 413-736-1831. There are three showings available.

All proceeds raised from this event will go directly to the “Change a Child’s Future” Campaign which supports the social-emotional, mental and physical health & wellbeing of youths ages 2.9 all the way to 18 years old.