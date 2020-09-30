Virtual Rays of Hope event to be held

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced its 27th annual Rays of Hope walk and run toward the cure of breast cancer will be virtual this year.

The way it works, you can walk or run where ever and whenever you choose from now through October.



In addition to the virtual walk on October 25th there will be a new drive through “Parade of Hope” which will allow participants to celebrate how they normally would at the “Rays of Hope” – but from the safety of their own car.

“It’s very very important that we continue this event that people still particpate becuase we want a cure for those people. All the money that we raise says right here in our community to help the people that are diagnosed in our community,” said Michelle Graci.

You can find out more information about this years Rays of Hope on our website wwlp.com