Virtual: Springfield Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the pandemic, this year’s edition of the popular Springfield Boys Club Festival of Trees has become a virtual event.

This year’s crop of dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees which were seen on display last year at the Mass Mutual Center, can be seen virtually on specially designed websites starting Friday.

This year, 65 donated trees will be raffled off December 13 to raise thousands of dollars for programs at the Boys & Girls Club.

Executive Director of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, Vincent Borello, told 22News, “We get to consolidate all of that into a virtual on line fundraising event. The festival of trees has been around for 20 years. . This is our 20th year and we wanted to make sure we give the people of Western Massachusetts that experience.”

