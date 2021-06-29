Virtual Town Hall for homeowners and landlords begins on Tuesday

(Photo: STCC) Jennifer DeForge, the instructor for House Flipping 101, remodeled this home to prepare for selling. The class will explore renovations and other strategies to improve the value of a house.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts (PHIWM) and the City of Springfield are inviting Springfield homeowners and landlords to a virtual Town Hall “Deleading Springfield: A Town Hall on Resources and Improving Health for All,” on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

The Town Hall will inform residents about significant funding in the form of grants and forgivable loans available for lead hazard control and abatement projects.

The event will feature a panel that includes representatives from the City and PHIWM, community health experts who will discuss the hazards of lead and DIY lead abatement, and homeowners who will provide testimonials of utilizing the lead abatement program.

The Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program provides funds to Springfield residents in the form of grants to single-family homeowners and forgivable loans for investor-owned properties. The City procures a licensed lead abatement contractor for the work to be done and manages the project from start to finish, assisting the homeowner in overseeing completion.

The lead abatement program is aimed at removing lead from homes with children under the age of six and is available to homeowners and landlords as long as the tenants for the units qualify.

To qualify for these lead abatement funds, the homeowners for single-family homes, or tenants of investor-owned properties, must be income-eligible and have a child under six years of age or a pregnant woman residing in the unit or home.

Those interested in participating in this free and informative Town Hall can register online here where the Town Hall will be live-streamed by Focus Springfield Community Television. Spanish captions will also be available on the live stream.