Virtual town hall hopes to educate people on importance of COVID-19 prevention

(WWLP) – One local organization is trying to educate people on the importance of COVID-19 prevention during this second wave.

The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts is hosting a virtual town hall with infectious disease experts. Community activists will also participate to share their perspectives about the pandemic’s local impact.

A variety of topics will be covered including proper mask wear and care, the importance of flu shots, and how to find true and accurate information regarding COVID-19.

“People are still confused about basic prevention and the rates are increasing in our region, across the state, and across the nation and also, we heard that people are not feeling trustworthy and were leaning towards not getting the flu shot this year,” said Jessica Collins, executive director.

The public is encouraged to attend and can even ask the panel questions.

