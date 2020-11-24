Virtual town hall hopes to educate people on importance of COVID-19 prevention

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

(WWLP) – One local organization is trying to educate people on the importance of COVID-19 prevention during this second wave.  

The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts is hosting a virtual town hall with infectious disease experts. Community activists will also participate to share their perspectives about the pandemic’s local impact.  

A variety of topics will be covered including proper mask wear and care, the importance of flu shots, and how to find true and accurate information regarding COVID-19. 

“People are still confused about basic prevention and the rates are increasing in our region, across the state, and across the nation and also, we heard that people are not feeling trustworthy and were leaning towards not getting the flu shot this year,” said Jessica Collins, executive director. 

The public is encouraged to attend and can even ask the panel questions. 

Here is more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes