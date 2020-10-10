VIRTUAL: Wilbraham Fire Department create video for annual open house

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wilbraham Fire Department will not be hosting their annual open house Saturday. Instead, they have created a video for their social media that gives you a virtual tour!

The virtual tour goes through the fire station and explains what’s inside the fire trucks and ambulances. You can watch it here or in full below:

The Wilbraham Fire Department is also reminding residents to check their smoke alarms and have an evacuation plan ready in case of a fire.