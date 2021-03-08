Virtual women in leadership forum

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It is International Women’s Day and Bay Path University hosted their annual “On The Move” forum to advance women.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th around the globe. To celebrate locally, Bay Path University, Springfield Museums, and Unity First hosted their fifth annual forum to celebrate the day. This year’s theme is “Women in Leadership: This Is What Change Looks Like”.

“We all know women representation matters. the issue is how do we present women in ways that are inclusive, diverse, authentic, and sustainable far beyond women history month”, Dr. Ariana Curtis, Director of Content for Smithsonian Systemic Racism

Nearly 200 people participated in the virtual forum which focused on women in leadership past, present, and future. It followed along with the message of the United Nation’s commission on the status of women’s theme of “women in leadership, achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”

Participants heard from many speakers about the contributions women have made to society.

“I believe that as we move into the future, women of color are going to be a force to be reckoned with. We’ve been stepping into leadership positions in greater numbers and redefining what it means to be a powerful leader.” Amihan Matias, founder and still we rise

The forum touched upon how women have been the most economically impacted by the COVID-19 recession, often being in jobs that were highly impacted such as hospitality.

According to Catalyst, a non-profit that works to accelerate women into leadership, in 2020 women of color represented only 18 percent of entry-level positions and even fewer leadership positions.

Find more examples of women on the move in the voices of resilience exhibit at the Springfield Museums.