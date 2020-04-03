Virus spread fast at Soldiers’ Home because proper precautions weren’t taken, MNA director says

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Continuing coverage of the recent deaths that occurred at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, as of Thursday afternoon, there are 18 confirmed deaths, 12 of whom positive for COVID-19.

Lawmakers, medical professionals, and members of the community are continuing to question how The Holyoke Soldiers home is handling the increase in deaths and cases of COVID-19 in their facility.

22News spoke with Associate Director of the Massachusetts Nurses Association Andrea Fox. Fox represents 40 nurses and 5 doctors at the Soldiers’ home and meets with them regularly.

She said the virus spread quickly due to the facility administration not taking the proper precautions. According to Fox, people spoke up ahead of time, but no action was taken.

“Everyone who spoke up to try to make the situation better, it fell on deaf ears,” said Fox. “We had meetings with the superintendent and leadership to give our recommendations and insist they use the protective gear given to them and they refused.”

22News shot video of a refrigeration truck and multiple tents outside the home.

Fox said staff has been brought in from the Nurses Association, Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Infectious Disease physicians have been working to stabilize the situation and implement procedures to mitigate the spread going forward.