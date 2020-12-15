Visionary Club of Greater Springfield to receive donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A donation of personal protection safety items and Big Y gift cards are given to members of the Visionary Club Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of State Representative Bud Williams, the Brethren Community Foundation, and the office of State Representative, Bud L. Williams is distributing supplies to the Visionary Club at the parking lot of Panache Banquet Hall in Springfield.

The donation is to acknowledge the members of the Visionary Club, a group of members who are vision impaired, for their continued support to service the community.

Henry Payne, President of the Brethren Community Foundation, stated, “This is a perfect time of the year to demonstrate our appreciation for people who make a difference in our community. The Visionary Club, despite their vision impairment, continues to provide unwavering support to so many people of this community.”

State Representative Bud L. Williams, stated, “The Visionary Club of Western MA has aided the homeless, children and families, and they contribute countless valuable hours to help people in need. We really want to demonstrate our appreciation and let them know that their efforts are not in vain.”