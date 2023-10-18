SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jurassic Quest’s Dino Trainers Isaiah and Brainy Bethany, along with Trixie the Triceratops, will visit the Springfield Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Jurassic Quest, they are North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience. Jurassic Quest will also be at the MassMutual Center from October 20 through October 22. Tickets are available on their website.

This visit to the Boys and Girls Club is part of the Jurassic Quest’s Community Quest initiative, which has the mission to bring the love and education of dinosaurs to those communities who otherwise would not be able to attend Jurassic Quest’s North American tour

Trixie the Triceratops, an interactive baby dinosaur, will be making her visit to the Springfield Boys and Girls Club at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jurassic Quest has been touring dinosaur experiences since 2013, treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at what ruled the Earth millions of years ago.

The Springfield Boys and Girls Club is committed to the betterment of the lives of children in Springfield, according to their website. They provide in a safe environment, programs that inspire, educate, and guide, enable, and support, all young people to realize their potential as productive responsible, respectful citizens and leaders.