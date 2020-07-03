Visitations at JGS Lifecare nursing home in Longmeadow resumes

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After having one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 at a nursing facility in the state, Leavitt Family Jewish Home at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow has started allowing visitors for the past few weeks.

Family, as well as friend visitations at the Leavitt Family Jewish home, are in their fourth week now. The facility says the separation during the height of Covid-19 was difficult but necessary.

Visits are occurring at the front of the home next to their garden after Gov. Charlie Baker said visits to long-term care facilities are dependent on the availability of outdoor space.

JGS Lifecare says the return of visits has brightened residents’ spirits. Family and friends can schedule visits once a week and the facility is allowing up to two visitors at a time. Guests must wear masks when visiting loved ones.

Governor Baker allowed visitors back into long term care facilities in early June after stopping them for 10 weeks during the peak of the pandemic.