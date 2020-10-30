Visitations suspended at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after staff tests positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitations at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been suspended until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson.

In a statement to 22News, the HHS spokesperson said on Thursday, October 29, COVID-19 test results for a non-clinical staff member came back positive, prompting the facility to take immediate precautions.

“The staff member, who does not provide direct care to residents, was asymptomatic and was immediately sent home,” the spokesperson told 22News.

“The Home is immediately taking enhanced precautions in the unit and throughout the Home, in addition to the continuation of strict infection control protocols to keep veteran residents and staff safe, as COVID-19 will be with us until there is a safe and effective vaccine available.” The Department of Health and Human Services

Veterans and family members have been notified and visitations have been temporarily suspended. As of October 27, the state reported the following:

Residents 0 veteran residents are positive 144 veteran residents are negative 41 residents have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered 0 residents have pending tests Since March 1, there have been 31 deaths of veterans who tested positive

Following the most recent round of staff surveillance testing: 2 employees are positive All other employees who previously tested positive have been determined clinically recovered



The state added that all staff members are required to wear N95 masks and face shields throughout their shift and full PPE is required going in and out of each veteran’s room.