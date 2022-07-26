SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sometimes it takes a prolonged heat wave to make one appreciate the freedom that moderate weather gives us to be more active.

Visitors to Forest Park in Springfield said It felt good enjoying the fresh air with the temperature under 90 degrees for a change.

What a difference of ten degrees can make on our bodies ability to exert ourselves.

Many in the park today felt relieved the heat wave was finally behind us.

Alex Gomes of Springfield told 22News, “It makes me feel confident. Confidence is everything. I feel good being myself.”

Whatever recreation these folks chose to do to keep active, certainly felt better than the unending steam bath last week with the temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s.