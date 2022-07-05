CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– An annual summer tradition will begin its seasonal run beginning Wednesday.

The Chicopee Farmers’ Market opens on Wednesday, July 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Chicopee Street, under the 391 overpass. The market will be held every Wednesday through September, each week offering a different theme and special events such as Christmas in July on July 27; a Back to School event on August 24; and Corn Fest on August 31.

There will be 15 vendors offering locally grown plants, fruits and vegetables as well as locally produced products such as maple syrup, honey and baked goods. Other vendors will be selling craft items including jewelry and candles.

The Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) has sponsored the Chicopee Farmers’ Market for more than 20 years. They and other community organizations will be available to provide nutritional services, gardening advice and information about all VOC services.