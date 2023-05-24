HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day of increasing awareness for food justice and creating a more equitable food system for western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts hosting its first Voices in Food Equity event today in Holyoke. The gathering featured speakers, networking, and learning about healthy food access and advancements.

The Food Bank says over 76,000 individuals are food insecure, including children. Their Executive Director Andrew Morehouse, adds that persistent inflation is making it hard for families to pay their bills, and put food on the table. “We have to ensure that everyone, particularly those communities that are disproportionably affected by COVID and by an economy and social norms that prevent them from getting ahead.”

Throughout the region, the Food Bank runs 160 food banks and meal sites to help lower-income families. Additionally, farmers’ markets, community gardens, and food pantries are made available.