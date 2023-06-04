SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voices of Praise choir celebrated their 17th anniversary at Canaan Baptist Church.

Voices of Praise is a community choir that sings Christian gospel music and houses 12 churches throughout Springfield. The group consists of pastors, first lady’s, ministers and more.

Sunday evening’s concert included special guest pastor Taneesha Smith and was a celebration of the choir’s 17 years.

“We’re here today to celebrate 17 years of ministry and music in the City of Springfield and Connecticut,” said Terrence Haynes, Director and Founder of Voices of Praise. He told 22News, “We’re so excited about that it’s a blessing to be able to stay together through that and the pandemic so we’re ecstatic about it.”

The choir was recently featured in the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”