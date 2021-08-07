Volleyball Hall of Fame hosts charity ride to give back to military families

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Motorcycle riders joined forces with the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, to raise awareness and funds for the organization, “Our Military Kids” and the museum.



“It supports the international hall of fame but also our military kids, an organization that supports families of wounded veterans and national guard reservists, so they can have grants for extra curricular activities, like volleyball,” said George Mulry, Executive Director of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

A Westfield high school student sang the national anthem before their 60 mile benefit ride through western Massachusetts, that began right outside the Hall of Fame. Correctional officers led the way, the riders telling 22News it was a chance to give back to the community while at the same time going on another ride of a lifetime.



“Its not about me, whether I meet the person or not, you try to help somebody, something I was bred into, said Bill Hearn of West Springfield. “I’m retired now so I spend my time giving back.”

“The thing about these rides and fundraisers is we want we want to give back to communities, the veterans, and the children. That’s who we focus most on the ride,” said James and Oksana Young of Monson.



They made it all the way to Skyline Beer Company in Westfield by 1:00 p.m., where they held a ride after-party. Donations still can be made online for anyone that would like to support the cause.

