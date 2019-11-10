Volleyball legends inducted into Holyoke’s International Volleyball Hall of Fame

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine volleyball legends from six countries were inducted into Holyoke’s International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Holyoke Saturday night.

Holyoke is the birthplace of volleyball, invented some 125 years ago. The city hosted the induction ceremonies Saturday evening at the Log Cabin.

The countries of origin of the class of 2019 included Bulgaria, Cuba, Russia, and Brazil.

22News spoke with Ze Marco Demelo, a hall of fame inductee from Brazil, who shared his joy at attending Saturday night’s event.

“I’m very happy to be here, to be here in Holyoke,” he expressed.

Holyoke International Volleyball Hall of Fame Executive Director told 22News, that volleyball continues to be a popular sport across all borders, not just countries like Brazil and those countries of other inductees.

“Volleyball is the second most popular sport in all the world behind soccer,” said Mulry. “It’s the most popular sport among high school girls in the United States.”

The game of volleyball was started back in 1895 at the Holyoke YMCA.

The International Volleyball Hall of Fame in the Heritage State park complex was opened in 1978. Since then there have been more than 100 volleyball greats inducted.