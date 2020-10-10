Volunteer teams create new Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Black Lives Matter Mural was completed earlier Saturday on the side of a building near Stearns square park.

The volunteer team of neighborhood residents worked on their Black Lives Matter Mural for several hours Saturday morning. Their canvass, the side of a building on Worthington Street in the heart of the downtown entertainment district.

The first mural on court street has been plagued on several occasions by tire-related damage.

City Councilor Tracye Whitfield, who also spearheaded this newest mural, coupled the project with some strong words.

“The defacing of the mural on Court Street has happened three times,” said Whitfield. “The administration has not publicly come out and identified the first person who defaced the mural, and they do know who that person is. The mayor, the commissioner, they know.”

Some of Saturday’s volunteer artists had a hand in the painting of the court street mural. Volunteers like Chauna Ceyhill went to this latest project with a sense of purpose and enthusiasm.



Ceyhill told 22News, “I’m from the community, it makes a big statement, very important to me and I’m here.”



Saturday’s mural and the court street Black Lives Matter artistic statement is pre-dated by the mural completed during the summer at the Martin Luther King jr. community center building on Rutland street.

The Mural on Rutland St. lists the names of men of color who died at the hands of police over the previous period of 12 months.