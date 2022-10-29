WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers showed up to St. Thomas Cemetery in West Springfield Saturday morning to honor veterans buried there.

With Veteran’s Day coming up, volunteers have placed an American flag next to the over 17,000 graves of local veterans. There was red, white, and blue throughout the cemetery, which has gravestones of the veterans who lost their lives, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War.

Placing a flag on a veteran’s grave demonstrates support for those who served, both alive and deceased. The Town of West Springfield puts flags at all Veteran graves for Memorial Day and Veterans Day to symbolize our thanks to their selfless duty.

“Remembering those who lost their life and recognizing the sacrifice they made, it’s really beautiful to see how many people come out to honor these veterans. Seeing the flags laid out across the cemetery is really heartwarming,” said Aylei Connolly, a Young Marines Sgt. Leader.

The flags will be displayed in front of every single veteran until replaced, and the tradition continues come Memorial Day.