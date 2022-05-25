AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers came together to flag the graves of veterans in Agawam Wednesday.

This flagging ceremony happens every year, honoring those who have their lives in service of this country. 22News was able to speak with the Director of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemeteries, Richard Bastien, who spoke about how these flags help people visualize the sacrifices these veterans have made.

“The freedoms that we get to enjoy are because of those who have served our country. And we have a saying here… that you know, “the price of freedom is visible here” and I think when you come here, and you participate in Flags In, and you drive around the cemetery and you see all the headstones and all the flags, it does resonate with you what freedom really is,” said Bastien.

Flags were also placed on graves in the other memorial cemetery in the state, in Winchendon.