WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and on Saturday, residents will be honoring and remembering local veterans.

People are gathering at St. Thomas Cemetery flagging the graves of veterans who are no longer with us. Organizers say placing a flag on a Veteran’s grave demonstrates support for Veterans.

The Town of West Springfield, with the help of volunteers, flags all Veteran graves on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, as a way to remember and appreciate these heroes for their service.

To continue honoring these veterans, the town is hosting its annual veterans parade at 10 a.m. on November 11th. The parade route is about two miles long. It begins at St. Thomas School and ends at West Springfield Town Hall.