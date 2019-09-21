Volunteers from local organizations help improve Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of volunteers from across New England were in Holyoke Friday to provide much-needed improvements to homes and families in need.

At 80-years-old, it’s hard for Holyoke resident Carol Laboursoliere to keep track of all the needed improvements in her house, but thanks to volunteers from several organizations her home is undergoing a major revitalization.

With many areas of her home needing repair, the future of Carol Laboursoliere’s house at 51 Brown Avenue was in question. But, after all the memories made from living there for 53 years, it was too hard to let it go.

“There’s been a lot my family grew up here, kids went to school around here, got married, it has a lot of memories,” said Laboursoliere.

Now Carol will be able to continue making memories in her home thanks to the hundreds of volunteers from Revitalize CDC and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Volunteers from all over New England helped with painting, landscaping, and building projects around Carol’s home.

“We help homeowners do the critical repairs and adjustments to the homes to make them safe and healthy environments,” said Marcia McFarland.

“At the end of the day when Carol will come out and see all the work is done, we honestly will watch the expression on her face, and it will give us so much gratitude and you can’t buy that,” said Lisa Courville.

Carol lived in the house with her husband Edward, an Air Force Veteran who died in 1987. She said he’d be happy to see their house still standing.

“He’s probably doing a somersault in his grave because we never had anything, so this is good,” Laboursoliere told 22News.