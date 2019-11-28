Volunteers hard at work to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of volunteers are working through Thanksgiving morning to help put food on the table for thousands of families throughout western Massachusetts.

At the Castle of Knights in Chicopee, preparations for their annual feast and meal deliveries actually began days before Thanksgiving, but Thursday morning, there was still plenty more to do. The Fairview Knights prepare thousands of meals for those in need every year.

Central to their preparation is the large amount of turkeys they have to cook. After being dressed, the turkeys are put into the ovens, where 40 of them can cook at the same time.

Beyond the turkey, volunteers mash mounds of potatoes, prepare countless helpings of stuffing, individually wrap hundreds of dinner rolls, and prepare numerous desserts.

Once the meals are finished cooking, they are packed up into cars, and delivered to the homes of people throughout western Massachusetts. Other food is reserved for the annual sit-down dinner at the Castle of Knights. Last year, they served around 600 turkey dinners inside the Castle alone.

Dinner is being served at the Castle of Knights, located at 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.