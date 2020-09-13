Volunteers help clean veteran headstones at local cemeteries

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of volunteers spent Saturday at a Ludlow cemetery, making sure veterans’ grave sites are treated with the respect they deserve.

Cemetery Commissioner for the town of Southwick, Gene Theroux, makes a point of visiting Springfield area cemeteries where veterans are buried.

He and his volunteer crew repair and restore headstones and give them a good cleaning, just as they’re doing this weekend at this cemetery in Ludlow.

Gene and his team are proud of their volunteering effort doing work that needs to be done.

“I spend a lot of time in cemeteries,” Theroux told 22News. “Fixing headstones, cleaning headstones, Eric Sevendo, the veterans agent for the town of Ludlow, so I’ve been working with Eric for the last three weeks.”

Here in the Pioneer Valley there are 14 cemeteries where veterans are buried.