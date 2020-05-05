Volunteers help decorate yard signs for West Springfield High School graduates

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though West Springfield High School’s original commencement plans are no longer in place, volunteers have gathered together to create decorative yard signs to congratulate the seniors!

This year’s commencement was originally scheduled on Sunday, June 7 at the Eastern States Exposition. Perrone says plans are being finalized for Class Night and commencement part one and two. Currently, the plan is to carry out commencement part one on June 7 and part two on a date still yet to be determined in August. The final details will be released soon.

West Springfield High School Principal Dr. Vito Perrone encourages the seniors to take photos of the lawn signs and email them to ccamossi@tows.org to help create a slideshow that may be shown at the postponed commencement date.

22News is also honoring all graduates! Share your graduation photos for a chance to be on-air.

Congratulations Class of 2020!