SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flags were planted on Thursday at Springfield cemeteries as part of a city-wide effort to honor and remember veterans who have served our country.

Joining in on the event were volunteers from MGM Springfield, including President Chris Kelley.

Around 22,000 veteran graves are located in Springfield and twice a year, near Memorial Day and Veterans Day, volunteers ensure that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

Kelley told 22News, “This is such an important day for us. We have many veterans on the team at MGM Springfield and this cemetery we’re in right now is one of the oldest in the city. About 5,000 veterans are buried here. So, its an honor and a privilege for us to pay our respects today.”

This effort is also spear-headed by the city’s Department of Veteran’s Services which was also present during Thursday’s flagging.