Volunteers help Open Pantry serve Thanksgiving dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mood was upbeat in Springfield’s High School of Commerce where the homeless, the formerly homeless, and the lonely were all treated to companionship and Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of Open Pantry Services.

For many, it’s the only venue where they’ve celebrated Thanksgiving in the company of people they care about.

“I was homeless when I was fifteen years old,” Angie Anderson told 22News. “I was in and out throughout my life. And coming here, I remember where I came from.”

Entire families have always been among the dozens of volunteers who cook the meals and serve their guests at these Open Pantry holiday dinners that began more than 30-years-ago.

Second generation volunteer, Bob Maurice was joined by his daughter in the service of others. “It’s my 26th season,” he said. “We do Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter. My family is the third generation of volunteers.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal were among the volunteers who gave of their time for these Open Pantry community dinners every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter Sunday.

People unable to attend because of disabilities were not forgotten; a team of volunteers delivered four hundred Thanksgiving dinners to individuals throughout the Pioneer Valley.