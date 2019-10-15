Volunteers help Springfield mother install flag pole before son’s deployment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A heartwarming story about a mother from Springfield honoring her son before he goes off to the Marines.

Jeanne Kos was looking for someone to help her install a flag pole at her house to surprise her son when he comes home for his pre-deployment leave. She posted her request Facebook for a volunteer to come out and help her since her husband is in the hospital with cancer.

Well, more than 50 people volunteered to help Jeanne with her flag, and she said she’s grateful to the people in her community who responded.

Jeanne told 22News, “It just means a lot. He’s gonna be so shocked when he sees it and surprised and it makes him feel good that there are people here that are supporting him.”

Concrete was placed in Jeanne’s yard and the actual installation for the flag will take place on Tuesday.