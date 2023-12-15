AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – National Wreath Across America Day is Saturday, and local volunteers are coming together, to honor veterans who have served our country.

Local volunteers and sponsorships groups have raised funds all year, and are able to place a little over 9,000 veterans wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members, at the the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. There is no public parking at the cemetery, so people are asked to park at Six Flags. Shuttles will be provided starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.