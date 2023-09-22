HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC is holding a citywide trash cleanup this Saturday and are looking for volunteers to help out.

Anyone interested in helping can meet at the OneHolyoke CDC Flats Community Building at 43 North Canal Street at 10:00 a.m. Supplies and tools for picking up trash will be provided to volunteers.

The cleanup will focus on the areas of Northbridge Street to McNally Field but Holyoke residents are encouraged to join in and pick up trash on their streets, yards, or alleys. Anyone interested in helping out can contact Nayroby Rosa-Soriano at 413-409-2004.

For the last five years, OneHolyoke CDC has taken the lead on cleaning up the city during the warmer months.