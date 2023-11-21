HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke mayor is looking for volunteers to serve on the Core Planning Team to help develop digital equity for the city.

The team will work with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) for six to twelve months on strategies to help residents better understand technology and access to the Internet. Most of the planning and data collection has been started by PVPC. Holyoke’s Core Planning Team would work to collect additional information through interviews, focus groups, or surveys.

“The first step in this process is to create a Core Planning Team that can partner with the PVPC to lead this process,” the mayor said. “The quality of the planning and the success of this initiative start with putting together the right team.”

The data will then be analyzed to recommend strategies and a timeline for implementing digital equity for all residents in need. A grant was provided through the Massachusetts Broadband Institute.

If you are interested in joining the committee, contact the Mayor’s Office by December 7th at 413-561-1600 or email mayorsoffice@holyoke.org.